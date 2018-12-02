Accused Drug Dealers Caught With 553 Grams Of Cocaine In I-87 Stop

A pair of accused drug dealers are facing multiple felony charges after state police allegedly discovered a large amount of cocaine in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Woodbury.

Police stopped the vehicle on I-87 on Monday, Dec. 3 just after 5 p.m. The interview with the driver gave police probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle and its occupants.

During the search, the vehicle’s driver, 33-year-old Johnathan R. Alvarez Cruz of Long Beach on Long Island, and passenger, 47-year-old Alexander Colon Ortiz of San Juan, Puerto Rico, were found to be in possession of approximately 553 grams of cocaine and less than 25 grams of marijuana, police say.

Both subjects were taken into police custody. They were processed at SP Newburgh and charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, a Class A felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, Class B felony (narcotic drug with intent to sell)

Unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation

Cruz and Ortiz are waiting to be arraigned in the Town of Woodbury Court. Information regarding the subjects’ bail and return court date are not yet available.

