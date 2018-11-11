Accused Drug Dealing Trio Nabbed With Heroin, Crack, Pot, K2 In I-87 Stop

A teenager was among three suspects who were busted with heroin, crack cocaine and other drugs during an early morning traffic stop on I-87.

New York State Police troopers stopped a car on I-87 in New Paltz at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, when the driver committed a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the stop, investigators said that troopers established cause to search the vehicle and its occupants.

According to police, driver Daequan Roberts, 23, of New York City, and his passengers Maryland resident Mauvonte Roberts, 23, and an 18-year-old whose name has not been released were found to be in possession of 4.6 grams of crack cocaine, multiple glassine envelopes with 1.3 grams of heroin, 5.8 grams of K2, and a gram of marijuana.

The three were arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Each of the three suspects were arraigned in the Town of Esopus Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail. All three are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to answer the charges against them in the Town of New Paltz Court.

