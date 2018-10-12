Alert Issued For Man Wanted For False Personation During Speeding Stop

New York State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for falsifying business records.

James O'Kello, 25, was stopped for speeding in the town of Wallkill. It was later determined that the name that O'Kello used was his brother's and he was, in fact, operating the vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest from the Town of Wallkill Court. He is also wanted by the New York City Police Department for false personation.

O'Kello is described as being 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at 845-344-5300 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.