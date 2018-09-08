Contact Us
police & fire

Alert Issued For Porch Pirates In Rockland

Zak Failla
Police in Ramapo are warning local residents to be wary of porch pirates.
Police in Ramapo are warning local residents to be wary of porch pirates. Photo Credit: File

Rockland County residents should be on high alert for porch packages, after several deliveries were reported stolen to police.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert cautioning that in the past week, there were three separate reports of packages that were stolen from the front porches of local residences.

Police said that locals should be vigilant for people or vehicles that are unfamiliar to the neighborhood, and arrangements should be made to have packages delivered while one is at home, or to have a trusted person secure the items.

Officials recommend:

  • Request packages to be placed in a less conspicuous spot, such as a side door or behind a planter or garbage can.
  • Many shipping companies now allow you to request a delivery time or time frame – schedule packages for when someone is home.
  • Install a smart security camera at your front door.
  • Request signature on delivery if possible.
  • Some companies and shippers offer locker service or for packages to be held at the delivery distribution center for pick-up.
  • Keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles and people in your neighborhood and report suspicious activity.

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of porch pirates have been instructed to contact the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

