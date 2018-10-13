Contact Us
police & fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Ramapo Suspect

Zak Failla
Jared DeMarino.
Jared DeMarino. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Do you know him?

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a fugitive wanted on charges dating back to an incident in the area in May last year.

Police issued an alert for 36-year-old Jared DeMarino, who has been described as a 6-foot-2 man weighing approximately 250 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He is wanted for grand larceny and identity theft.

Anyone with information regarding DeMarino’s whereabouts, or who recognizes the suspect, has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

