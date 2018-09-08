Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Report: Cuomo Offered Contractor Incentives To Get New TZB Second Span Opened Before Primary
police & fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Woman

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Yolanda Emery.
Yolanda Emery. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Have you seen her?

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as it searches for a woman wanted on multiple charges stemming from an incident in Airmont last year.

An alert was issued regarding 57-year-old Yolanda Emery, who is wanted by police on charges of petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen cell phones and bolt cutters from an Airmont business last September.

Police described Emery as a 5-foot-6 woman who weighted approximately 190 pounds at the time of her arrest. When she was arrested, she had short grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Emery's whereabouts, or who may come into contact with her have been asked to contact the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-240

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.