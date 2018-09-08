Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Woman

Have you seen her?

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as it searches for a woman wanted on multiple charges stemming from an incident in Airmont last year.

An alert was issued regarding 57-year-old Yolanda Emery, who is wanted by police on charges of petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen cell phones and bolt cutters from an Airmont business last September.

Police described Emery as a 5-foot-6 woman who weighted approximately 190 pounds at the time of her arrest. When she was arrested, she had short grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Emery's whereabouts, or who may come into contact with her have been asked to contact the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-240

