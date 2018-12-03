Apartment Fire Breaks Out, Closing Roadway In Nyack

Nyack firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire that has closed part of a roadway.

The fire, at Tallman Towers, 36 S. Broadway, Nyack, started around 10:34 a.m. Thursday and has temporarily closed part of the roadway until fire operations are complete, South Nyack Police said.

The fire is said to be located in the kitchen of an apartment in the complex.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

