Apparent Murder-Suicide Under Investigation In Orange County

The New York State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the area.

Troopers were called to a home on Knox Road, located east of Route 9W near the Hudson River in Highland Falls on Friday, Oct at approximately 8:40 a.m.

When members arrived on scene, they located two people deceased at the home.

A preliminary investigation indicates 41-year-old Mario L. Vanzetta, killed 41-year-old Stephanie Vanzetta before taking his own life.

Autopsies will be completed to determine the causes of death.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

