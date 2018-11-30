Area Contractor Nabbed For Home Repair Scam

An inmate from the Hudson Valley is facing a host of new charges after being extradited to Fairfield County on an active arrest warrant that was out for his arrest for scamming his victims while posing as a contractor.

Officers from the Greenwich Police Department were dispatched to the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen on Friday, Nov. 30, to extradite Tuxedo Park resident Robert Karwowski, 43, who was wanted in the state of Connecticut.

Police said that Karwowski had an active warrant for alleged crimes that include larceny, illegal use of a fictitious trade name, violation of home improvement contract requirements and offering home repair without a license.

Karwowski was taken into police custody and transported to Greenwich Police Headquarters to answer the charges. Further investigation into Karwowski found that he had two active warrants out for his arrest in Manchester and East Hartford. Following his arraignment, Karwowski was turned over to police in East Hartford after posting a $5,000 cash bond. He is due to appear in court in Greenwich on Friday, Dec. 14 to answer the charge.

