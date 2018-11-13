Area High School Student Makes Threat On Social Media

A student who has been barred from attending classes at Putnam Valley High School after making threatening comments and a questionable online post attempted to attend school on Thursday.

The unnamed student got onto his bus as usual early Thursday after being told by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the Putnam Valley Central School District that he could not attend classes.

Once at school, the student was detained by an assistant principal right away, according to numerous sources.

The incident began when the school's administration was made aware by a teacher that he had overheard threatening comments made by one of the students.

In a letter to parents, the district's Superintendent, Dr. Frances Wills, told parents the district had contacted the Putnam County Sheriff’s office who initiated an investigation.

"The parent was questioned by police at the home and it was determined that the student did not pose a threat to the district," Wills wrote.

Later Wednesday evening, the student allegedly made a concerning social media post, that was brought to the attention of district administration.

"The post contained profanity towards 'the school'," Wills said in the letter. "We again contacted the Putnam County Sheriff’s office who initiated an investigation into the incident, visiting the home once again, and made necessary interventions on behalf of the student and our school."

A decision was made that the student would not be permitted to attend classes at any district schools, pending a further review by the district administration, the superintendent wrote.

"As always, the Putnam County Sheriff’s office will be on hand at our buildings," she wrote. "An increased police presence will be provided"

She went on to thank the students and parents who made the administration aware of the social media posts via anonymous alerts.

"We will always act out of an abundance of caution to ensure all our students and staff are safe both inside and out of our buildings," Wills said.

