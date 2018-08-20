Area Home Damaged In Three-Alarm Fire

A three-alarm fire damaged an Orange County home but was quickly extinguished with help from other volunteer agencies.

The Goshen Fire Department received the call around 8:54 p.m. Wednesday at 12 West St., in the village for smoke alarms going off in the residence, the Goshen Fire Department said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke showing from the second floor. The fire was found and extinguished within the hour.

Other fire departments responding included the Chester, Slate Hill, New Hampton, Campbell Hall, Mechanicstown, Silver Lake, fire departments, GOVAC, and Mobile Life, as well as the Village of Goshen Police Department.

Also offering coverage for the district during the event were Washingtonville, Monroe, and Middletown fire departments.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.