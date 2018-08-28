Contact Us
Breaking News: Teen Threatens To Throw Urine After Being Busted During An Orange County Drug Investigation
Area Home Health Aide Rips Off Thousands From Client, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Brenda Doyle
Brenda Doyle Photo Credit: New Windsor Police Department

An Orange County home health aide was arrested and charged with allegedly ripping off almost $4,000 from a residence where she worked.

Brenda Doyle, 64, of Middletown was arrested Wednesday by New Windsor Police following an investigation into two incidents of money being taken from a safe at the home, said Lt. Michael Farbent.

According to Farbent, on Saturday, Aug. 25, New Windsor police officers responded to a reported larceny of money from a safe at the home. The same homeowner had previously reported money missing from the safe in May.

Both incidents were being investigated and Doyle, who frequents the residence to care for one of the residents, was developed as a suspect.

Officer Jason Ross and Det. Kevin Moore interviewed Doyle who admitted stealing the money on several occasions, including in May, for a total of $3,900.

Moore and Ross were also able to recover $1,900 of the stolen money from the suspect’s residence, he added.

Doyle was charged with grand larceny and released following an arraignment.

