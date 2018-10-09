Area Man Caught With Cocaine In I-87 Stop

A traffic stop on I-87 in Orange County led to drug charges for a man who was found to be in possession of cocaine, police said.

New York State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on I-87 in Woodbury at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, after the driver committed several vehicle and traffic violations.

While speaking with the driver, Wallkill resident Dale Martin, troopers said that they established probable cause to search the vehicle. During that search, troopers found that Martin was in possession of cocaine and marijuana, leading to his arrest.

Martin was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana and cited for vehicle and traffic violations. Following his arraignment in the Town of Woodbury Court, Martin was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24 to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.