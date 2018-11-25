Area Man Cited In NYC Crash That Kills One Pedestrian, Injures Six

An Orange County man has been arrested in connection with the death of one person and the injury of six others after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a group of pedestrians on a busy New York City street.

The incident occurred around 6:47 p.m. Monday when Henry Herman, 70, of Monroe was operating a 2015 Toyota on Forsyth Street towards Division Street, said Captain Michael R. Gulinello, 5th Precinct Executive Officer.

Herman then began to back up on Forsyth Street towards Canal Street in an attempt to park his vehicle. As he approached the parking spot, the vehicle accelerated striking several people on the sidewalk near a fruit stand, Gulinello said.

There were a total of seven people injured in regard to this collision, he said.

Chun Deng Zhang, 56, of Queens, was pronounced deceased at the scene, two are listed in critical condition, two are listed with severe injuries and two are treated and refused further medical aid. All were transported to Bellevue Hospital, Gulinello said.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is currently investigating the crash scene.

Herman was charged with seven counts of failure to yield to pedestrians, failure to exercise due care, unsafe backing of a vehicle and driving on/across a sidewalk.

He was released after being charged.

