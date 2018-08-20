Area Stolen Car Suspect Nabbed With Help Of 'Pinging' Cell Phone

A man driving a car stolen in the Hudson Valley was nabbed in Connecticut with the help of a cell phone left inside the vehicle state police were able to "ping" for its location.

Connecticut State Poice were notified around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday about a 2011 Nissan Sentra that was stolen during a carjacking in Orange County, and may be heading for the area, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Nissan had a cell phone in it allowing New York authorities to “ping” the phone and determine that the Nissan stolen in Middletown and suspect were traveling on I-84 east in Connecticut.

At approximately 7:52 a.m., a car matching the stolen vehicle description was seen by a trooper traveling east on I-84 in the Middlebury area. The Nissan exited I-84 at exit 17 in Middlebury and continued north on route 63 into Watertown, state police said.

Troop A notified Watertown Police Department, and shortly after the Nissan was found abandoned and still running at the intersection of Davis Street and Melrose Avenue in Watertown, they added.

State Troopers and Watertown police converged on the area and, with the help of observant citizens, located the suspect on Davis Street.

The suspect, Felix Maldonado, 25, of Worcester, Mass., was taken into custody and transported to Troop A where he was charged with reckless driving, larceny, operating a motor vehicle without a license and interfering with an officer.

Maldonado was held on $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday. New York charges are also pending.

