Area Woman Busted On Heroin Charges After Traffic Stop

A Walden woman who was stopped for failing to signal a turn not only was driving an unregistered vehicle without a license – she was also carrying heroin, police in New Jersey said.

Police said they busted Tanja Strickland, 28, on charges of having the drugs, along with paraphernalia and a hypodermic needle after stopping her car just off Route 208 in Fair Lawn – an hour or so drive from her home.

They said they also gave her summonses for failing to signal a turn, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving while on the suspended list.

