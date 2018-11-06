Area Woman Who Faked Pregnancy Stole Thousands From Couple, Police Say

A 33-year-old woman is behind bars after bilking a couple out of thousands of dollars by pretending to be pregnant with a child for them.

Ashlee Richards, of Walden, was charged with felony grand larceny following a lengthy investigation by the New York State Police, said Troopers Steve Nevel.

During the investigation, State Police BCI determined that Richards systematically conned an unsuspecting couple from Pennsylvania by pretending to be pregnant, Nevel said.

During the pretend pregnancy Richards siphoned more than $7,000 from the couple for assorted expenses through August when they learned the pregnancy was a hoax, he said.

Richards was arraigned in the Town of Montgomery Court by Town Justice Raynard Ozman where she was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $3,500 cash bail or $7,500 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.