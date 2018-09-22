Contact Us
Asphalt Truck Rolls Off I-87 In Sloatsburg

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

There was no immediate word on possible injuries after a truck loaded with asphalt rolled off the New York State Thruway in Sloatsburg early Monday.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Exit 15 for Routes 287 and 17.

Witnesses said the truck rolled one and a half times.

