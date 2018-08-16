Bicyclist Struck By Box Truck In Hit-Run Incident On Route 9W In Rockland

Police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured on Route 9W.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Piermont when a bicyclist was struck by a large white box truck.

The box truck left the scene southbound on Route 9W in the area of 660 Route 9W ( 9W and Broadway).

The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to Nyack Hospital Emergency Department by Piermont FD ambulance.

Anyone who may have seen the incident is urged to call or email the Piermont Police Department at 845-359-0240 or Piermontpolice@RCPIN.NET.

