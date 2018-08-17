BINGO Ball Caller In Hudson Valley, 71, Fixed Multiple Games, Police

A 71-year-old BINGO caller in Northern Westchester was arrested for "fixing" multiple games following an investigation by the State Gaming Commission, Yorktown Police said.

The caller, Neil Simon Gross of Mohegan Lake was arrested Thursday by Yorktown Police after the Gaming Commission received a complaint about games being fixed at the Yorktown Jewish Center, said Lt. Tom Genter.

Genter said the Commission zeroed in on Gross after receiving a complaint from a BINGO player and conducting an investigation into the center's weekly games.

The arrest report says that Gross "violated the rules of casino gaming by allegedly changing the outcomes of multiple BINGO games."

Gross, who turned himself in to police, was charged with gaming fraud and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.