police & fire

Car Crashes Into Home In Sloatsburg

A car slammed into a house in Sloatsburg.
A car slammed into a house in Sloatsburg. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A car smashed into the front of a home in Sloatsburg after the driver lost control, according to the Ramapo Police Department.

The incident took place around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Post Road and Route 17 in Sloatsburg, police said.

The car crashed through a rock wall, a fence and into the front steps of the home before landing on the side of the porch, officials said.

Police reported there were no injuries.

Traffic is moving in the area, but drivers are asked to use caution.

Sloatsburg firefighters also responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

