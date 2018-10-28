Contact Us
Breaking News: Woman Sentenced For Stealing Thousands From Rockland Department Of Social Services
police & fire

Car Hits Pole Then Crashes Into Chestnut Ridge House

A car crashed into a utility pole and then a house in Chestnut Ridge. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Ramapo Police are on the scene of a crash in which the vehicle hit a utility pole and then plowed into a home in the Village of Chestnut Ridge.

The incident took place around 10:55 a.m. Wednesday at 277 Crooked Hill Road, the Ramapo Police said.

According to police, a car traveling south on N. Highland Avenue crossed Crooked Hill Road, struck a utility pole, then apparently rolled over and struck a house.

The driver is being transported to the hospital for her injuries at this time, police said.

Rockland Paramedics, Faist Ambulance, South SV Fire Department, O&R, Chestnut Ridge Fire Inspector and Orangetown PD assisted at the scene.

Power lines are hanging, but power has not been disturbed at this time.

The intersection is closed due to the crash investigation and compromised power lines.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

