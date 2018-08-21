Contact Us
Caught In Area: Man Charged With Downloading 2.4K Child Porn Images

Jerry DeMarco
Corey Barraclough
Corey Barraclough Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 27-year-old man who police said downloaded more than 2,400 illegal child-porn images -- and had been chatting online with girls as young as 10 -- was awaiting extradition proceedings to New Jersey after being arrested in Port Jervis on Thursday.

Deerpark Police assisted in the arrest of Corey Barraclough, following a raid on his Northvale, N.J. home, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He was charged with possession of more than 1,000 files of child pornography "depicting nude or sexually explicit images of prepubescent and pubescent children," Calo said.

Meanwhile, an investigation into online chats that authorities believe Barraclough had with girls between 10 and 16 years old was continuing in conjunction with detectives from the NYPD, Calo said.

Barraclough was arrested on similar charges in Bergen County 2014. The disposition of that case couldn't immediately be determined Thursday.

