Child Hurt In Monsey Incident

Ramapo police said a 5-year-old child was hurt during an incident at a Monsey home.

According to police, the incident took place around 9:06 p.m. Monday when police received an emergency call on Jill Lane in the village of Kaser.

An investigation determined the emergency involved two juvenile family members and the 5-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not confirm if the child had fallen from a second-story window.

The child was transported by Hatzolah Ambulance to Westchester Medical Center.

The incident is not deemed to be criminal in nature by the Ramapo Police.

Police said no further information was being released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.