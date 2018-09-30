Cold Case: Homicide Of 15-Year-Old Girl Found At Camp Smith Remains Mystery

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue their efforts to apprehend a suspect implicated in the homicide of a teenager found in Westchester nearly 50 years ago.

Police issued an alert on Tuesday regarding the 1970 homicide of 15-year-old Alice Lezan, of Franklin Township, New Jersey, who was found dead in Cortlandt 48 years ago.

On Nov. 15, 1970, investigators found Lezan’s remains bound with rope and inside a red sleeping bag at the bottom of a 60-foot drop near Camp Smith, off Bear Mountain Road, in Cortlandt.

Investigators noted that in March that year, her remains was first discovered by a boy walking in the woods, but his parents did not believe his story. The boy returned with friends on November 15, 1970. The boy’s parents then contacted the State Police.

Lezan’s death was ruled a homicide and she was ultimately identified through the use of dental records.

Police said that Alice Lezan was last seen on Sept. 26, 1969, near a hotel on West 48th Street in Manhattan. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing gray and white pants with a purple shirt, and was with a man believed to have tried to lure her into prostitution. The investigation found that other prostitutes told investigators that the man told them Lezan had gone home. She hasn’t been seen since.

According to police, it is not believed that Lezan was ever a prostitute.

“Investigators from the State Police in Cortlandt continue to ask for the public’s assistance to solve this homicide and bring and peace to Alice and her family,” police said in their alert. Anyone with information regarding the case has been asked to contact investigators by calling (845) 677-7300.

