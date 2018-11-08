College Student Fan Bus En Route To Ivy League Football Game At Yale Bowl Crashes Off I-95 Exit

A coach-style bus carrying Princeton football student fans to the Yale Bowl for the Ivy League game crashed after exiting the northbound I-95 ramp in West Haven on Saturday.

Campbell Avenue was closed for several hours after the crash at Exit 43.

The bus, which was carrying about three dozen people, crossed the intersection without stopping and continued onto the property of Anderson Glass where it came to a stop after colliding with a structure located in the parking lot, West Haven Police said.

Four students and the bus driver were hospitalized with what police called minor injuries. The students who weren't injured were transported to the game by another bus.

Princeton won the game, which began at 12:30 p.m., 59-43 to clinch a share of the Ivy League title.

