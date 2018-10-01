Contact Us
Breaking News: New Tornado Touchdown Confirmed, Bringing Total In NY/CT To Five
police & fire

Crash Closes Road, Knocks Down Utility Pole In Ramapo

Kathy Reakes
A part of Cherry Lane is closed following a crash. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Cherry Lane is closed while a utility pole is repaired following a crash. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A single-vehicle crash into a telephone pole has closed a roadway while crews work to make repairs.

The crash took place around 9:24 a.m. Thursday on Cherry Lane, said the Ramapo Police Department.

One person received a minor injury during the crash, they added.

As a result of the crash, a telephone pole with wires suffered significant damage. Orange & Rockland is on the scene to make repairs.

However, Cherry Lane will be closed between Heather Drive and Smith Hill Road for several hours while the repairs take place, police said.

