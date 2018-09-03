Crews Battling Elements In Search For Injured Hiker At High Tor State Park

Crews are working to rescue an injured hiker on a mountain at High Tor State Park in Rockland.

The New City Fire Department, along with help from Rockland County Technical Rescue Team have been battling the weather conditions since around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, New City Fire Department officials confirmed.

Officials requested a helicopter for help, but thunderstorms prevented the chopper from assisting.

The placement, or condition of the hiker is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

