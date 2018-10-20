Contact Us
police & fire

Dodge Ram Driver Turns Himself In After Hit-Run Crash Critically Injures Bicyclist

Louis Riso Photo Credit: New York State Police
Craigsville Road at the intersection of Hasbrouck Road in Goshen. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An 83-year-old man has surrendered to New York State Police after hitting a bicyclist, leaving him hospitalized and driving away in Orange County.

Goshen resident Louis Riso was taken into police custody for the hit-and-run in a Dodge Ram pickup that left a 51-year-old man in critical condition near the intersection.

Brendan Dwyer of Monroe in Orange County suffered multiple fractures to his body when he was struck by the pickup truck at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the intersection of Craigville Road and Hasbrouck Road in Goshen. After striking Dwyer, the driver sped off in an unknown direction

Police said that Dwyer was been transported to the Orange Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Following the hit-and-run, New York State Police investigators launched a search for the driver before Riso turned himself in.

Riso was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident, a felony. He is scheduled to appear in Goshen Town Court on Monday, Oct. 22 to respond to the charge.

