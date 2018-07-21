Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Law Banning Tobacco Sales To Those Under 21 Takes Effect In Rockland
police & fire

Dominican National Charged With Rape Of Fellow Camp Counselor In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Saury Minaya
Saury Minaya Photo Credit: New York State Police

An investigation into a rape incident at a Hudson Valley summer camp has led to a felony charge for a Dominican national.

State Police troopers were called to the Berkshire Hills Eisenberg Camp on Empire Road in Copake in Columbia County at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, July 23, where there was a report of a sexual assault.

Police said that the investigation into the incident determined that 24-year-old Dominican Republic resident Saury Minaya, who was a counselor there, allegedly raped his victim, who was also a camp counselor.

There were no children at the camp at the time of the alleged incident, according to police.

Minaya was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, a felony. Following his arraignment, he was remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail. He is due back in Columbia County Court this week to answer the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.