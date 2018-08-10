Driver At Large After Crashing Stolen Vehicle On New Tappan Zee Bridge, Fleeing Scene

A man who crashed a stolen vehicle into the side of the New Tappan Zee Bridge and then fled is still on the run.

The incident took place around 9:28 p.m. Saturday when the unidentified driver hit the concrete median on the Rockland/left side of the bridge and then fled on foot on the Thruway, said New York State Trooper, Michael Cassella.

The vehicle, a white Ford Ranger was later found to have been stolen in Connecticut, he said.

Troopers searched for the driver, but he was not apprehended.

The incident is still under investigation, Cassella said.

