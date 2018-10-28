Contact Us
Driver Hits State Police Cruiser, Injuring Trooper On I-87 In Spring Valley

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
The wrecked trooper vehicle.
The wrecked trooper vehicle. Photo Credit: W.P. Faist Ambulance

A driver was cited for not obeying the Move Over law after hitting a New York State Trooper's vehicle on the New York State Thruway, according to state police.

The crash took place around 7:21 p.m. Tuesday when the trooper was clearing a traffic stop scene on I-87 in Spring Valley, said Trooper Michael Cassella.

The trooper was attempting to help the driver pull back into traffic when his vehicle was hit by another vehicle who failed to yield, said Cassella.

The trooper received minor injuries. The other driver was not injured.

Cassella said the crash is under investigation, but the offending driver was cited on the scene for not yielding under the Move Over law.

