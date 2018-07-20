Driver In Two-Car Crash With Serious Injury Charged With DWI, Vehicular Assault

The 51-year-old driver in a two-car crash that left one person trapped and seriously injured has been charged with driving under the influence.

Christopher Smith of Campbell Hall was arrested on Saturday following the crash at the intersection of Little Britain Road and Forrester Road, said New Windsor Police Lt. Michael Farbent.

Responding officers found a two-car crash with heavy damage to both vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles was trapped and in and out of consciousness.

The Maybrook Fire Department began extricating the driver and was assisted on scene by the Campbell Hall Fire Department, Washingtonville Fire Department, and Montgomery Fire Department. The driver was extricated and flown to Westchester Medical Center with injuries to his face and lower extremities, Farbent said.

The investigation into the crash revealed Smith was driving under the influence of alcohol, Farbent said.

Smith was charged with felony vehicular assault, aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level of .18%, and DWI.

He is being held on $10,000 cash or bond.

The circumstances and cause of the accident are currently being investigated by the Town of New Windsor Police Department Detective Division and Accident Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the department at 845-565-7000.

The New York State Police also assisted at the scene along with the New York State Environmental Conservation Police.

