Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

police & fire

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ditch In Pearl River, Police Say

Zak Failla
Blauvelt Road in Peal River.
Blauvelt Road in Peal River. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An allegedly drunk driver refused to comply with police orders in Orangetown after he lost control of his vehicle, and drove into a ditch.

The Orangetown Police Department received a report at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18 of a single-vehicle crash on Blauvelt Road in Pearl River.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found that a vehicle, driven by Pearl River resident Michael Tiepolt, 49, had driven off the roadway, and was attempting to dislodge the vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road.

Police said that when the officers approached, Tiepolt refused to exit the vehicle or comply with officers’ orders when told to get out. When he was finally removed from the vehicle, Tiepolt was allegedly found to be intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

Tiepolt was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors. Following arraignment, Tiepolt was released and he is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on Oct. 2 to answer the charges.

