Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: I-87 Stop Leads To Drug Charges For Woman, Man
police & fire

Duo Caught With Khat, Brass Knuckles After I-87 Traffic Stop

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Mousa A. Naji Photo Credit: New York State Police
Samer A. Al-Ruhaimi Photo Credit: New York State Police

Two men are behind bars after are being busted with brass knuckles and more than 600 grams of Khat on I-87 in Orange County.

New York State Police troopers stopped Samer Al-Ruhiami shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 on the interstate in Woodbury for a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the course of the traffic stop, police said that Al-Ruhiami and his passenger, Mousa Naji “probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants was established.”

Police said that during the search of the vehicle, they were found to be in possession of brass knuckles and 619.4 grams of Khat, a stimulant.

The two men were arrested and charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. Following their arraignment both Al-Ruhaimi, 32, and Naji, 31, both of the Bronx, were remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

They are scheduled to appear in the Town of Woodbury Court on Nov. 2.

