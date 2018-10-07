Contact Us
police & fire

Duo Stole $1.2K In Merchandise From Palisades Mall Lord & Taylor, Police Say

Juan Hernandez Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
Jeffrey Giraldo Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Two men were nabbed with more than $1,000 in goods allegedly stolen from the Lord & Taylor at the Palisades Mall in West Nyack.

The men, both from Queens, were arrested after Clarkstown police responded to the mall for a report of shoplifting, said Clarkstown Police Det. Sgt. Peter Walker.

The suspects, Juan Hernandez, 30, of Elmhurst, and Jeffrey Giraldo, 32, of Jackson Heights, were reportedly observed by loss prevention employees taking merchandise valued at $1,213.70, Walker said. The merchandise consisted of clothing.

When patrol officers arrived at the store, both men were apprehended running from the scene. They were arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing.

Both were charged with felony grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Giraldo was also charged with criminal possession of an anti-security device.

Hernandez is being held at the Rockland County Jail on $10,000 bail and Giraldo on $5,000 bail. They are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.

