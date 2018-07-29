Contact Us
police & fire

Eight Area Residents Charged With DWI In Weekend Stops

New York State Police.
New York State Police. Photo Credit: File

With local and state police agencies cracking down on drunk, drugged and distracted driving, several local residents were among nearly two dozen in the area who found themselves on the wrong side of the law over the weekend.

Local residents charged were:

Orange County

  • On July 28, State Police in Florida arrested Dacia Anglero, 26, of Monroe, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 17M in Monroe when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On July 28, State Police in Wurtsboro arrested Julia Molloy, 24, of Sparrow Bush, for DWI. She was traveling in Monticello when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On July 28, State Police in Middletown arrested Henry Falcon, 60, of New Hampton, for DWI. He was traveling in Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On July 29, State Police in Hamptonburg arrested Megan Crants, 26, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 32 in Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On July 29, State Police in Kingston arrested James Susosky, 54, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Thompson when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On July 29, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Derek Taylor, 57, of Campbell Hall, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orangetown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.
  • On July 29, State Police in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Ryan Telson, 27, of Port Jervis, for DWI. He was traveling in Port Jervis when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

  • On July 28, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Eduardo Gonzalez, 26, of Haverstraw, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 59 in Rockland when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

