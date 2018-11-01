Emergency Response Drill Will Cause Road Closure In Haverstraw

A busy Rockland County road will be temporarily closed as police conduct a drill in Haverstraw.

The Haverstraw Police Department issued an alert warning that from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, Hammond Road will be closed to vehicular traffic as officers conduct an emergency response drill in the area.

Police noted that there are electronic signs currently posted on Hammond Road as a reminder to residents and area motorists. Drivers have been advised to seek an alternate route while police are conducting the drill.

