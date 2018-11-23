Employee Dies From Injuries After Dispute, Shooting At Route 59 Auto Shop

The 37-year-old auto sales store employee who was shot on Saturday during a dispute with a customer has died from his injuries.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner said that 37-year-old Joseph Youbens had been shot a total of three times, suffering major internal damage after the incident in West Nyack at Youbs Auto Sales, located at 357 Route 59, at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, Clarkstown Police said.

The investigation into the homicide is continuing.

Original report:

A gunman is at large after an employee was shot during a dispute with a customer at an auto sales shop in the area.

