Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

police & fire

Employee Dies From Injuries After Dispute, Shooting At Route 59 Auto Shop

Joe Lombardi
Police respond after the mid-afternoon shooting at Youbs Auto Sales, located at 357 Route 59 in West Nyack on Saturday. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
A look at the crime scene after the shooting at Youbs Auto Sales. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

The 37-year-old auto sales store employee who was shot on Saturday during a dispute with a customer has died from his injuries.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner said that 37-year-old Joseph Youbens had been shot a total of three times, suffering major internal damage after the incident in West Nyack at Youbs Auto Sales, located at 357 Route 59, at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, Clarkstown Police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a dark colored ball cap with a beard and glasses. It is believed he fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation into the homicide is continuing.

If anyone was in the area of the Route 59 Car Wash, Youbs Auto Sales or the general vicinity, they are asked to call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 @rocklandcoda.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Original report:

A gunman is at large after an employee was shot during a dispute with a customer at an auto sales shop in the area.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Nov. 24 at approximately 3:15 p.m. in West Nyack at Youbs Auto Sales, located at 357 Route 59.

Responding Clarkstown Police Department patrol units arrived at the scene and located the 37-year-old male employee shot in his torso area.

Rockland Paramedics and Nyack Ambulance responded and transported the victim to Nyack ER for immediate medical treatment. The victim went into surgery.

At this point in the investigation, the incident appears to be a customer/employee dispute, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a dark colored ball cap with a beard and glasses.

It is believed that the suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

If anyone was in the area of the Route 59 Car Wash, Youbs Auto Sales or the general vicinity, they are asked to call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 @rocklandcoda.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

