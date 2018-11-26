Contact Us
police & fire

Erratic Driving Stop Leads To Third Leandra's Law Arrest In Rockland In One-Week Span

The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A Rockland County woman is facing a felony DWI after being busted driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit with her child in the car late on Tuesday night.

A Ramapo police officer on patrol on Tuesday, Nov. 27 conducted a traffic stop on a local woman when she was spotted driving erratically through town. During the stop, police said that it was determined that the woman was driving with a blood alcohol content more than two and a half times the legal limit with her 3-year-old daughter in the back seat.

The 32-year-old woman - whose name has not been released by police pending processing on the DWI - was arrested and charged under Leandra’s Law. The DWI is automatically upgraded because it was under the Child Passenger Protection Act, which makes it a felony for a first time offender who drives drunk with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent.

This was the third DWI under Leandra’s Laws in the county in a week. Earlier this week, a 58-year-old woman was arrested in Nyack and a Stony Point man was caught driving drunk with his 3-year-old in the car.

