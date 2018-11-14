Ex-Husband Charged In Stabbing Death Of Woman, 34, In Area

A 32-year-old man has been charged in the stabbing death of his wife late Thursday night.

At about 11 p.m. Nov. 15, state police and emergency medical services in Dutchess County responded to a home in the town of Wappinger in the vicinity of All Angels Hill Road.

Responding units rendered first aid and CPR. However, the victim, 34-year-old Terrie DeGelormo, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the assault, police said.

An unknown assailant fled the scene prior to the arrival police, according to police.

The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of her ex-husband Timothy Alexander of Poughkeepsie. He was charged with murder in the second degree, a Class A-1 felony.

“This was a heartbreaking tragedy, where a young mother lost her life, due to domestic violence," State Police Captain John Ryan stated,

Alexander was arraigned before the town of Wappinger Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Alexander is next scheduled to appear before the Court on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the State Police at (845) 677-7300. All calls can be kept confidential.

The State Police were assisted by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the New Hackensack Fire Department.

