Explosion At Route 17 Construction Sites Injures Workers

Two employees received facial injuries following an explosion at a sewer construction site in Rockland County.

The incident took place around 2:34 p.m. Monday on Route 17 in Sloatsburg at the "Metra Construction" site, said the Ramapo Police Department.

According to police, the workers were clearing material from an earlier blasting, when a piece of explosive which had failed to detonate earlier, suddenly exploded sending dirt and debris in the air, police said.

The two workers received minor injuries to their faces and were treated at the scene by Rockland Paramedics and Sloatsburg Volunteer Ambulance Corps, police said.

Both declined transport to an area hospital.

The Sloatsburg Fire Department also responded.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the New York State Department of Transporation were notified of the incident.

An investigation is underway.

