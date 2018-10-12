Fast-Moving Fire Destroys Barn, 47 Cows At Hudson Valley Farm Family Owned Since 1770

A fast-moving fire destroyed a barn and 47 cows at a historic Hudson Valley farm that has been in the area since 1770.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Millerhurst Farm on Route 82 in Ancramdale in Columbia County, according to Bill Williams of 93.5 Oldies .

When firefighters arrived, they found the 200-year-old farm in flames, according to a GoFundMe page that also said the family lost the majority of their milk cows as the fire burned down their barn and the cows were trapped inside.

A host of families, fellows farmers, and businesses in the community offered their support on social media for the Miller family, who own the farm, including the Columbia Land Conservancy who called for donations: "We're really heartbroken to hear about this tragedy at Millerhurst Farm - please consider doing what you can to support them," they said.

Other's also took to Facebook the owners of Ronnybrook Farm.

“Our hearts are breaking tonight for our friends and neighbors at Millerhurst Farm,” according to a statement from Ronnybrook Farm Dairy on Facebook. “This national bicentennial farm has been in their family since 1770. The farming community shares their grief on the loss of cows and their beautiful barn due to a fast-moving fire.”

According to an article in the New York Times from 1987, the 350-acre farm, has been run by the Miller family since 1770 and is believed to be one of the oldest in the state.

The family said they have been able to hold on, despite the decline in agribusiness due to it being run by the family.

To date, the GoFundMe page has raised almost $28,000 of a $20,000 goal.

