Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Electrical Fire Shuts Down Stretch Of Lime Kiln Road
police & fire

Father, Son Duo Nabbed For Using Stolen Debit Card

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Lawrence Wilson Sr. Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department
Lawrence Wilson Jr. Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department

A father and son duo were nabbed for allegedly using a stolen debit card taken from a man's vehicle.

Lawrence Wilson Sr., 42 and Lawrence Wilson Jr., 23, both of Monticello, were arrested on Friday, Nov. 30, and charged with forgery, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, and petit larceny, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police Department.

The men were arrested following an investigation into the use of a stolen debit card belonging to another Monticello man. The victim reported that when he went to use his debit card at a local convenience store he found that it had been stolen from the glove box of his vehicle, Johnstone said.

An investigation by Monticello police revealed that the defendants did use the stolen card on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at a Village of Monticello business, he added.

Officers utilized the business's video surveillance system to help identify the defendants, Johnstone said.

They were arrested when a Monticello police noticed Lawrence Wilson Sr driving a vehicle on Broadway with his son. They were stopped and arrested. The stolen debit card was found in the vehicle's center console.

During the arrest, police found that Wilson Sr., was driving without a license with 12 active suspensions on his driver's license, police said.

Lawrence Wilson Sr. was remanded without bail. His son is being held on $1,000 bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.