police & fire

Federal Judge Orders Spring Valley Man Held In 7-Pound Heroin, Fentanyl-Related Bust

Jerry DeMarco
Authorities learned that David Valle Campos “planned to sell a substantial quantity of either heroin, fentanyl or both to a buyer," the U.S. attorney for New Jersey said.
A federal judge in New Jersey ordered a Spring Valley man held without bail after authorities said they found more than seven pounds of heroin and a fentanyl precursor in his car and home.

Authorities learned that David Valle Campos, 45, “planned to sell a substantial quantity of either heroin, fentanyl or both to a buyer in the Trenton area,” U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said.

Investigators stopped Campos on Monday as he drove from a parking lot in Hamilton Township after meeting with another individual, the U.S. attorney said.

In his vehicle they found 1.2 kilograms of 4-Anilino-N-phenethyl-4-piperidine (ANPP), Carpenito said.

A subsequent search of Campos’s Spring Valley apartment turned up 2.1 kilograms of heroin, he said.

Federal authorities charged Campos with possession with the intent to distribute each drug.

Carpenito credited special agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) with the investigation leading to the charges.

He also thanked Spring Valley police, the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockland County Intelligence Center, the DEA, New Jersey State Police, and the Customs and Border Protection Air Unit of New York, for their assistance.

Handling the case is Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly S. Lorber of Carpenito’s Criminal Division in Trenton.

