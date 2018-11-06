Contact Us
police & fire

Fire Breaks Out At Former Restaurant Site In Area

Kathy Reakes
A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant building.
A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant building. Photo Credit: Mechanicstown Fire Department

An early morning fire destroyed the former site of a restaurant in the area.

The two-alarm fire, which started around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at the former site of the closed Rusty Nail off Dunning Road, was fully involved when the first arriving fire units from the Mechanicstown Fire Department arrived on the scene.

Due to the large nature of the fire, part of Dunning Road was closed until later in the morning as crews works to douse the flames that consumed the building.

According to the fire department, two deck guns were used to fight the fire, as well as Goshen's tower ladder, Middletown' s engine and Pocatello's fast team were on the scene. The Town of Wallkill OEM was called to the scene to have an excavator come to remove debris for further extinguishment.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

The fire is being investigated by the Orange County fire investigation Team and New York State Police.

Standby units were provided by Howells and Montgomery fire departments.

