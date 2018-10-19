Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Fire Causes Evacuation At Irvington High School

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Irvington High School.
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Irvington High School. Photo Credit: File photo

This story has been updated.

Students were evacuated from Irvington High School following a fire from an extension cord.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Monday when the extension cord shorted out and caught fire in the area of the high school office at 40 N. Broadway, Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison said.

"Due to the fast actions of our school staff, the hazard was immediately extinguished," Harrison said.

The Irvington Fire Department checked for any extension and vented the school before giving the all clear.

"At approximately 8:45 am, the Fire Department determined that no hazards were present and that the building was safe to re-enter," Harrison said. "At this time, both the Middle School and High School resumed a normal schedule.

"We want to commend our staff members for their quick actions that provided for the safety of all school community members. Additionally, our students and staff deserve accolades for their cooperation and patience throughout this situation.

"As always, we extend our appreciation to the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Police Department for their support and commitment to the safety of our school community."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.