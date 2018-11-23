Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Man Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officer In Area
police & fire

Fire Causes Serious Damage To Seven-Bedroom Area Home

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A large home received heavy damage to the roof and attic areas. Photo Credit: Briarcliff Manor FD/Kempter's Fire Wire
Several fire companies battled a fire in Briarcliff Manor. Photo Credit: Briarcliff Manor FD/Kempter's Fire Wire
Firefighters had to use a water cannon to fight the blaze. Photo Credit: Briarcliff Manor/Kempter's Fire Wire

A seven-bedroom home sustained serious damage during a fire that started in the attic.

The fire, at 320 Elm Road in Briarcliff Manor, was reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, said the Briarcliff Manor Fire Department.

The fire ripped through the roof and attic areas of the home, requiring a large contingent of firefighters to battle the blaze.

Firefighters had to use handheld hoses in the beginning due to the difficult location of the fire before a water cannon on engine tower ladder was brought in.

No one was currently living at the home, which is being renovated.

Firefighters had doused the flames by 8:30 a.m., officials said.

The cause was not immediately known.  No one was injured.

Ossining Millwood, and Croton firefighters assisted Briarcliff Manor. The Pleasantville Ambulance Corps also responded to the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.