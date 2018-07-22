Fire Rips Through Elementary School In Bergen County

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged at least one classroom on the first floor of a Ridgewood elementary school on Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that began around 10 a.m. and tore through Willard Elementary School, Fire Capt. Chris Duflocq said.

Duflocq believes only custodians were in the building at the time of the fire, which was under control as of 11 a.m.

