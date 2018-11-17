Contact Us
First-Degree Rape Suspect Wanted In Ramapo Is Known To Drive BMW

Timothy Brown
Timothy Brown Photo Credit: Ramapo Police

A suspect wanted on a charge of rape in the first degree in Rockland is on the loose and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Timothy Brown, 26, who is actively being sought by the Ramapo Police Department is known to drive a white BMW sedan with the plate registration of JCL 8807.

Anyone with info should call Ramapo PD at 845-357-2400.

